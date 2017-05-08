Balikatan, impeachment complaint, Macron | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The first Philippines-United States Balikatan Exercises under President Rodrigo Duterte open Monday. The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption is set to file an impeachment complaint against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, but it will only do so once Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is back in the country. Pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron vows to heal France's divisions after crushing far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential elections.
