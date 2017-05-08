Cimatu, Napoles, ISIS | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief and ambassador Roy Cimatu replaces Gina Lopez as Environment Secretary. The Court of Appeals acquits alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles for the illegal detention of whistleblower Benhur Luy. International Centre for Political Violence & Terrorism Research Chief Rohan Gunaratna says ISIS carried out two weekend attacks in Manila. Australia and Japan participate in the annual Balikatan exercises between Philippines and the United States. Centrist Emmanuel Macron vows to heal France's divisions after crushing far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential elections.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita