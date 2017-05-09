Universal Periodic Review, CHR, Yates on Flynn | Midday wRap
At least 45 United Nations member states call on the Philippine government to conduct a 'thorough' investigation into extrajudicial killings in the country. The Commission on Human Rights hits back at Senator Alan Cayetano for claiming the commission 'deceived' the world regarding the facts surrounding President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. Former US acting attorney general Sally Yates says she warned President Donald Trump that former national security advisor Michael Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail.
