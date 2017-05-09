China & PH, Quiapo blasts, Sotto | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
China urges the world to respect Philippine sovereignty and support the country's anti-drug campaign. The Senate will probe how the government uses intelligence and confidential funds after the twin bombings in Quiapo, Manila over the weekend. Senate Majority Leader Tito Sotto vows to seek more benefits for solo parents. Jakarta's Christian governor has been jailed after being found guilty of committing blasphemy. United States President Donald Trump insists there is no evidence he colluded with Russia.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita