Comey, Alvarez, Moon | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
United States President Donald Trump fires Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez denies he wants Tadeco probed because he had a falling out with Davao del Norte Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr. Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In wins the South Korean presidency.
