Cayetano, Sotto, Carpio | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senator Alan Cayetano is the new Foreign Secretary. Human Rights Watch slams Senator Alan Cayetano's opening statement before United Nations member countries. Members of women's groups file an ethics complaint against the Senate ethics committee chairman, Senate Majority Leader Tito Sotto. Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio questions proposals for a Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and China. South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-In, is sworn in a day after a landslide election victory.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita