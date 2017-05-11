Uson, Lopez, Flynn | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte defends celebrity dancer and blogger Mocha Uson from criticism over her appointment as Palace communications assistant secretary. Former environment secretary Gina Lopez calls out Mines and Geosciences Bureau Director Mario Luis Jacinto during her final message to Environment Department officials. A United States Senate panel issues a subpoena for documents from former national security advisor Michael Flynn.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita