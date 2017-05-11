SWS survey, Duterte, Uson | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
A Social Weather Stations survey shows Vice President Leni Robredo's trust rating dropped by 15 points. Incoming foreign secretary, Senator Alan Cayetano, vows to reject 'microphone diplomacy.' Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte underscores the need to bridge the development gap in Southeast Asia at a World Economic Forum event in Cambodia. The Justice Department will target the 'instigator' of the pork barrel scam when it reopens its probe into the case. Celebrity blogger Mocha Uson responds to Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon's tweets criticizing her appointment as Presidential Communications Operations Office assistant secretary.
