Napoles, Dela Rosa, U.S. and Russia | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Prosecutors from the Office of the Ombudsman urge the Sandiganbayan to transfer alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa admits he 'wants' to be a senator, but he doesn't have concrete plans or the money for a 2019 bid right now. Moscow surprises Washington by releasing pictures of a closed-door meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russia's top diplomat.
