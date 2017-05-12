Duterte, Cayetano, impeachment complaint | Evening wRap
President Rodrigo Duterte's net worth grows by more than P3 million in the last 6 months since he assumed the presidency. Senator Alan Cayetano says his American citizenship issue is different from the case of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. The House Justice committee will begin reviewing the first impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday. The Commission on Audit says the Defense department spent almost P75 million in 'unauthorized expenses' from its Quick Response Fund. Moscow surprises Washington by releasing pictures of a closed-door meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russia's top diplomat.
