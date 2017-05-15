Duterte, Sison, cyberattack | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella says President Rodrigo Duterte will focus on the three gut issues he promised to address when he was a candidate. Communist leader Jose Maria Sison says President Rodrigo Duterte's plans to heavily borrow from China to finance his Dutertenomics could turn the Philippines into a 'debt slave' of the Asian economic power. Governments and computer experts warn that the global cyberattack that hit more than 150 countries could worsen.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita