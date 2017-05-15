Impeachment complaint, Napoles, Poe on Roxas | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The House Justice Committee rejects the impeachment complaint filed against President Rodrigo Duterte by Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano. The 1st and 3rd divisions of the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan deny the request of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles to be transferred to the National Bureau of Investigation’s custodial center. Senator Grace Poe says former transportation secretary Mar Roxas mishandled the Metro Rail Transit Line 3. 'Hundreds of thousands' of Chinese computers at nearly 30,000 institutions and government agencies are hit by the global ransomware attack. United States President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a 'lengthy lunch' in Brussels this month to 'compare perspectives.'
