Morales, Alvarez, Ampatuan | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales says Janet Lim Napoles will not become a state witness in the pork barrel scam case. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says no endorsement for the impeachment complaints against Vice President Leni Robredo and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales should be expected anytime soon. Former Maguindanao governor Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan is ordered arrested for corruption. President Rodrigo Duterte says he is ready to 'sponsor' the supposed entry of Turkey and Mongolia into ASEAN even if both countries aren't part of Southeast Asia. United States President Donald Trump allegedly divulged top secret intelligence to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office.
