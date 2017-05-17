Cayetano, Changi Airport Fire, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senator Alan Cayetano hurdles his confirmation hearing after only 3 minutes as lawmakers choose not to grill their colleague on his nomination as foreign secretary. Hundreds of passengers are evacuated from Singapore's Changi Airport Tuesday night after a small fire erupted in a terminal that was later extinguished. United States President Donald Trump allegedly asked dismissed Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey to shut down the probe into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's alleged dealings with Russian officials.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita