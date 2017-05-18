EU and PH, GDP growth, Mueller | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The European Union confirms the Philippines will no longer accept new EU grants. The Philippine economy grew by 6.4% in the first quarter of 2017, lower than the previous quarter. The United States Department of Justice names a former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as special counsel to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita