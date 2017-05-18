PH and EU, Princess Mako, Chris Cornell | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella says the government's new policy to refuse European Union grants will only apply to aid with conditions that will interfere with the country's internal policies. Expenses in the election case filed by former senator Bongbong Marcos pulled down the net worth of Vice President Leni Robredo. A Commission on Audit report says Solicitor General Jose Calida and his predecessor, Florin Hilbay, received millions of pesos in 'excess' allowances in 2016. Emperor Akihito's granddaughter's upcoming engagement to her college sweetheart, a commoner, will cost the princess her royal status. Chris Cornell, lead vocalist of Soundgarden and Audioslave, dies at 52.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita