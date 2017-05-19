Smoking ban, Ano, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday signed an executive order banning smoking in all public places nationwide. President Rodrigo Duterte wants Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Eduardo Año to take over the Interior Department by June. United States President Donald Trump declares himself the victim of the 'greatest witch hunt' in American political history.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita