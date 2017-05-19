Duterte, Mariano, Trump | Evening wRap
The Philippines and Russia will sign a defense cooperation agreement and other bilateral deals when President Rodrigo Duterte goes on a 5-day official visit to the country next week. The first episode of President Rodrigo Duterte's television show airs Friday night. A criminal and administrative complaint is filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano and his undersecretary for facilitating a farmers take-over of a Davao del Norte farm claimed by Lapanday Foods Corporation. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency discovered a shabu laboratory inside a mining site in Aparri. United States President Donald Trump declares himself the victim of the 'greatest witch hunt' in American political history.
