Marawi clash, Duterte martial law, Manchester attack | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler: President Rodrigo Duterte declares martial law in Mindanao. Duterte says his martial law to be similar to Marcos time. Marawi bishop: Priest, 4 others held hostage by Maute. Sports tighten security after Manchester attack
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita