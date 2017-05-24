Martial Law, Marawi attack, Donald Trump and Pope Francis | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Duterte eyes expanding martial law to whole PH. Davao City 'on lockdown' after terror attack in Marawi. Alvarez, Mindanao lawmakers justify martial law declaration. 5 regional airports removed from PPP pipeline. All smiles as Pope asks Trump to work for peace.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita