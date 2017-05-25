Marawi clash, martial law, US Navy | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Fire, explosions in Marawi on 3rd day of battle. Congress 'unlikely' to revoke martial law in Mindanao. Satisfaction with Duterte admin improves – SWS poll. U.S. Navy ship sails near South China Sea reef. LPA spotted off Batanes.
