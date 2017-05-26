Martial law, Marawi clash, Lebron James | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: AFP to 'exercise right to censure' under martial law. 6 foreigners among terrorists killed in Marawi – AFP. Ramos fears 'more harmful' martial law under Duterte. CJ Sereno to Ateneans: Make sure past Martial Law horrors not repeated. LeBron surpasses Jordan as NBA all-time playoff scorer
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita