Peace talks, Duterte, US Embassy | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine government formally calls off the latest round of peace talks with communist rebels. President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said only the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police can tell him to end martial law. At least 55,000 people or more than 11,400 families fled their homes in Marawi City since Tuesday after clashes between government troops and the Maute Group. The United States embassy issues a security message to U.S. citizens regarding the full alert status of the Philippine National Police.
