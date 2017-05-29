Napoles, tax reform, Merkel | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says Janet Lim Napoles tagged 3 opposition senators in the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam. Malacañang assures the public President Rodrigo Duterte will respect any decision by the Supreme Court on his declaration of martial law in Mindanao. A House committee issues a subpoena against Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos. President Rodrigo Duterte certifies as urgent the first batch of tax reforms after an appeal by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe 'must take its fate into its own hands' with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita