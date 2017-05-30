Senate, Marawi clash, Philippine News Agency | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
At least 12 senators want a joint congressional session to deliberate on President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao. About 50 people trapped in a politician's house for a week braved sniper fire Sunday to escape the firefight between the military and the Maute group in Marawi City. State-run Philippine News Agency on Saturday used a cropped photo taken in Vietnam for a story about the challenges the military faced in clearing Marawi City of terrorists.
