Alvarez, Dela Rosa, Noriega | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez tells critics of the martial law declaration in Mindanao to stop commenting if they are not from the region. Malacañang thanks 15 senators who support President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of martial law in Mindanao. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa confirms an armored personnel carrier or APC belonging to the Special Action Force was left behind during a battle between SAF forces and terrorists. The Social Welfare Department says the number of people displaced by the armed conflict in Marawi City has climbed to at least 71,000. Panama’s former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega dies at 83.
