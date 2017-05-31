Maute, Duterte, Trump | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Armed Forces of the Philippines Spokesman Restituto Padilla says 8 members of the Maute group surrendered Sunday. President Rodrigo Duterte says information from the military and police led to the declaration of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao. President Rodrigo Duterte slams Chelsea Clinton for criticizing his recent rape joke. An entire office under the Presidential Communications Operations Office is abolished. United States President Donald Trump responds to criticism from German Chancellor Angela Merkel with a new attack on German trade tactics and defense spending.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita