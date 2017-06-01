Lorenzana, House of Representatives, Malaysian Airlines | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says at least 10 soldiers are killed and another 8 are wounded Wednesday in a 'friendly fire' air strike. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana orders the arrest of more than 100 members of the terrorist Maute Group for the crime of rebellion. The House of Representatives finds no reason to revoke President Rodrigo Duterte's martial declaration in Mindanao. A Malaysia Airlines flight is forced to return to Melbourne airport after a passenger tried to force his way into the cockpit claiming he had a bomb.
