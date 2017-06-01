Lorenzana, Saguisag, Clinton | Evening wRap
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says at least 11 soldiers are killed and another 7 are wounded in a 'friendly fire' air strike during operations to rid Marawi City of members of the Maute Group. All 8 foreigners killed while fighting alongside Maute Group members in Marawi City are believed to be members of ISIS. Former senator Rene Saguisag slams Congress for being a 'lackey' of President Rodrigo Duterte, following his declaration of martial law in Mindanao. Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo says the planned Nickelodeon theme park in Coron in northern Palawan is 'pushing through' despite fierce opposition from the conservation community. Defeated United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton blames her election loss to Donald Trump on Russian cyberattacks.
