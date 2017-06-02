Resorts World attack, Trump, internet speed | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
At least 37 people were killed at the Resorts World Manila after the attack of a 'lone gunman' who fired shots and set ablaze gaming tables at the casino floor of the hotel. United States President Donald Trump announces America's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. The Philippines continues to have one of the slowest internet connection speeds across the Asia Pacific.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita