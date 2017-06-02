Resorts World attack, martial law, Trump | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa downplays a claim made by an ISIS monitoring group that terrorists was behind the Resorts World attack. Security forces will not meet the Friday deadline set by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to gain full control of Marawi City from the terrorist Maute Group. Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay calls on lawyers to support a petition before the Supreme Court to compel the House of Representatives and the Senate to hold a joint session to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte's martial law in Mindanao. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says he wants to take out the Special Action Force troopers manning the New Bilibid Prisons because drug syndicates inside the prison are active again. World leaders react with anger and defiance after United States President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was quitting the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
|
