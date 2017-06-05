Resorts World gunman, school opening, Putin | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Police identify the suspect in the Resorts World Manila attacks as Jessie Carlos, 42, a former employee of the Department of Finance who was 'heavily in debt' due to casino gambling. Most public elementary and high schools all over the country open their doors to 22.9 million students for school year 2017-2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has no knowledge of proposed secret channel between the Kremlin and the White House.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita