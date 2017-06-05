Marawi clash, Martial Law, Qatar | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine military is considering bombing mosques as pressure mounts for the Marawi crisis to end. Six members of the House opposition bloc question the constitutionality of President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of martial law in Mindanao before the Supreme Court. Most public elementary and high schools all over the country open their doors to 22.9 million students for school year 2017-2018. The United States gives the Philippines hundreds of machine guns, pistols, and grenade launchers to be used against the terrorist Maute group in Marawi City. Gulf states cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and kick it out of a military coalition.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita