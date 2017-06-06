Maute cash, Marawi clash, Gulf crisis | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine Marines recover P52.5 million in cash after a successful clearing operation in a house previously controlled by Maute terrorists. Hundreds are still trapped in Marawi City as fighting between government forces and terrorists enters its third week. Qatar's foreign minister calls for a dialogue and insists ties to the United States would remain strong despite a diplomatic storm that has seen Gulf states cut ties with Doha.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita