Qatar crisis, martial law, Duterte and Carpio | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines suspends the deployment of workers to Qatar after several Gulf states severed ties with Doha. Government forces the father of the Maute brothers and 4 other individuals in Davao City. The Supreme Court sets the dates for oral arguments on the petition against martial law in Mindanao on June 13-15. Malacañang insists that President Rodrigo Duterte respects Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and his views on the administration's foreign policy. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to Qatar and neighboring Arab states in efforts to find a solution to the Gulf crisis.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita