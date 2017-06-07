BPI glitch, Qatar crisis, Clooney twins | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Clients of the Bank of the Philippine Islands report unauthorized transactions that deducted money from their accounts or worse, led to their account balances becoming negative. United States intelligence officials say Russian hackers planted a false news story that led Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to sever relations with Qatar. George and Amal Clooney announce they have become parents at last, to twins.
