Pagcor, BPI glitch, Trump | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Lawmakers plan to file a bill seeking to transfer to the House the power of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to grant licenses to casinos. The Department of Justice orders the filing of criminal charges against the Commission on Elections and Smartmatic. Clients of the Bank of the Philippine Islands report unauthorized transactions that deducted money from their accounts or worse, led to their account balances becoming negative. The Davao Region police chief calls on the Maute brothers to 'take care' of their hostages, especially now that their father is in police custody. United States President Donald Trump accuses Qatar of funding extremism.
