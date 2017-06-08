Maute, Gulf crisis, Comey | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Cayamora Maute is transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City. United States President Donald Trump calls Qatar's emir and offers U.S. help to resolve a damaging feud between the emirate and its Gulf neighbors. Fired FBI director James Comey says that United States President Donald Trump urged him to drop a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.
