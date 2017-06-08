Alvarez, Aguirre, Comey | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says the 17th Congress will not heed the Supreme Court if it compels legislators to convene in a joint session to assess the declaration of martial law in Mindanao. Malacañang says Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre is doing an 'excellent job' at the DOJ. The Bangsamoro Transition Commission finalizes its draft of the Bangsamoro Basic Law and hopes to submit it to Congress when it resumes session in July. Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu vows to conduct a 'thorough' inquiry into the planned construction of an underwater resort and theme park in Coron, Palawan. Fired FBI director James Comey says United States President Donald Trump urged him to drop a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita