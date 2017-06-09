Aguirre, Pimentel, May | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre denies ever releasing a photo of opposition lawmakers who supposedly met in Marawi City on May 2. Senate President Koko Pimentel wants to probe the system glitch at the Bank of the Philippine Islands that caused unauthorized transactions in many clients' accounts. A sniper bullet pierces the wall of a mosque in Marawi City killing a 14-year-old boy praying inside. Fired U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Comey accuses United States President Donald Trump of lies and defamation in an explosive testimony. British Prime Minister Theresa May faces pressure to resign after losing her parliamentary majority, plunging the country into uncertainty as Brexit talks loom.
