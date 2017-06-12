Marawi fallen, Calida, Sereno | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine government on Independence Day pays tribute to soldiers and police killed in the Marawi City clashes through a noontime salute. President Rodrigo Duterte skips the Independence Day ceremony at Rizal Park. Solicitor General Jose Calida insists that incidents earlier cited by President Rodrigo Duterte are sufficient grounds to declare martial law in Mindanao. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno reiterates the judiciary's 'commitment to the people to defend their freedoms.’ United States First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron finally move into the White House.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita