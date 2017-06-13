Calida, travel ban, NBA Finals | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Solicitor General Jose Calida cites technicalities in asking the Supreme Court to dismiss petitions seeking to nullify President Rodrigo Duterte's proclamation of martial law in Mindanao. A United States appeals court upholds a decision to block President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban targeting citizens from 6 Muslim majority nations. The Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5, 129-120, to return the NBA championship to Oakland.
