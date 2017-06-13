Calida, Duterte, NBA Finals | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Solicitor General Jose Calida says the Philippine government knew of the Marawi terror plot as early as April. Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte went on a second consecutive 'rest day' to help him recover from his 'brutal schedule.' Information and Communications Technology Secretary Rodolfo Salalima says one person will soon be arrested for spreading terrorist propaganda online in relation to the Marawi crisis. McCann Worldgroup Philippines says it did not intend to copy anyone's work, following accusations that the Tourism Department's new ad was plagiarized. The Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, 129-120.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita