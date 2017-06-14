Bersamin, DICT, Sessions | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Supreme Court Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday said petitioners should 'trust the good judgment of the President' if they are unable to produce proof showing there is insufficient basis to declare martial law. The Information and Communications Technology Department is counting on President Rodrigo Duterte to sign two proposed executive orders for faster internet and improved online government services. United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions in his Congressional testimony denies he colluded with Russia to tilt last year's election in President Donald Trump's favor.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita