Resorts World attack, SC orals, London fire | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Resorts World Manila President Kingson Sian says lone gunman Jessie Carlos 'instilled fear' and tricked the trapped victims into thinking there was more than one attacker. The Supreme Court orders Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces chief Eduardo Año to appear before the High Court on the last day of oral arguments on petitions against martial law in Mindanao. The Transportation Department releases the revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act. A massive fire rips through a 27-story apartment block in west London. United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies he colluded with Russia to tilt last year's election in President Donald Trump's favor.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita