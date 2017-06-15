Maute bomber, US shooting, Mayweather vs McGregor | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A suspected bomber of the Maute Group is arrested in Cagayan de Oro City. A rifle-wielding critic of United States President Donald Trump opens fire on lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game, seriously wounding a top Republican congressman and 3 others before he was killed by police. Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor announce they would fight on August 26 in Las Vegas.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita