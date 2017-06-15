Duterte, DOT and McCann, Curry | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Malacañang cannot say when President Rodrigo Duterte will resume his official activities after 3 straight days of rest. Labor Secretary Silvestro Bello lifts the suspension of the deployment of workers to Qatar. A foreign journalist covering government clashes with local terrorist groups in Marawi City survives a stray bullet that hit his neck Thursday. The Tourism Department scraps its partnership with McCann Worldgroup Philippines, after the advertising company was accused of plagiarizing a South African tourism commercial. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry says he probably won't go if the team is invited to visit the White House after winning the NBA championship.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita