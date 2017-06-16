Duterte, McCann, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Special Assistant to the President Bong Go releases two photos to show President Rodrigo Duterte is 'definitely' not sick, contrary to 'wild speculation.' Advertising agency McCann Worldgroup Philippines speaks up after the Tourism Department cut ties with them over an alleged plagiarized commercial. United States President Donald Trump on Thursday responds angrily to reports he is under criminal investigation for obstruction of justice, a potentially impeachable offense.
