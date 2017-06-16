Duterte, McCann, US immigration policy | Evening wRap
Several senators demand full disclosure on President Rodrigo Duterte's health after the Chief Executive went on a 4-day 'rest' that fanned rumors about his physical condition. The Commission on Audit says the country's cramped jails had to accommodate more inmates in 2016 amid the government's crackdown on drugs, resulting in an overall 511.9% congestion rate. Advertising agency McCann Worldgroup Philippines speaks up after the Tourism Department cut ties with them over an alleged plagiarized commercial. Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano says the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia will meet on terrorism next week to forge a 'team effort' against extremists. The Trump administration announces it is canceling an Obama-era policy to allow millions of illegal-immigrant parents of children born in the United States to stay in the country.
