National Democratic Front, Aquino and Trillanes, London attack | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine government and the National Democratic Front agree to stop offensive operations between government troops and the communist New People's Army, as military and police battle local terrorists in Marawi City. The Office of the Ombudsman dismisses a treason and espionage complaint against former president Benigno Aquino and Senator Antonio Trillanes. At least one is killed while several people are injured after a vehicle hit pedestrians in north London Monday.
